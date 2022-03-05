Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $565.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $565.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $465.81 on Wednesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $313.92 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pool by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pool by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

