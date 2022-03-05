Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.