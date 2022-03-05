Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $1.56 on May 11th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.39. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of GBX 52.26 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £446.22 million and a PE ratio of 82.35.

In related news, insider E P. K. Weatherall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,790 ($77.69), for a total value of £1,447,500 ($1,942,170.94).

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

