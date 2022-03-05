First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Cowen

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

