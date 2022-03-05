JMP Securities Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $88.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in Domo by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.