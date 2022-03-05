Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $13.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $224,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

