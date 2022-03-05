Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar has one of the world’s largest utility-scale solar project development platforms. with a track record of bringing into commercial operation more than 6.2GWp of solar power plants across six continents, as of Sep 30, 2021. The company believes there are significant growth opportunities in the battery market, given declining battery storage costs, rising penetration of renewable energy and accelerating retirements of fossil fuel capacity. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, thanks to coronavirus outbreak, the company has been holding more inventory due to the global logistic bottleneck, which can push up its costs. This might weigh on its earnings performance in the coming days. Further, power shortages in China are affecting the execution of Canadian Solar’s margin improvement plan.”

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.