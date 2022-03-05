Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,797 shares of company stock valued at $65,719,493. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.