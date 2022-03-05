JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.