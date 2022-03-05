Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

