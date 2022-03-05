Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

AVA traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $46.46. 458,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

