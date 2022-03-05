Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.43% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 399.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MINC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

