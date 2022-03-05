Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 2,109 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

