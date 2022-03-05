Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.35. 7,083,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.