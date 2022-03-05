Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 572.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

