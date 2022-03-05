Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,493 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,740.58.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,985.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,421.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,371.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,963.71 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

