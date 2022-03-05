Insider Buying: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CAO Acquires $19,250.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CAO John J. Tedone bought 7,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

