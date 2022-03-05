Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

