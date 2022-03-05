Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 7.7%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.92 and last traded at $151.89. 106,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,909,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,660 shares of company stock worth $113,474,235. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Datadog by 104.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 42.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

