MCDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

