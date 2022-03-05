Coin98 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.39 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $240.96 million and approximately $40.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007597 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

