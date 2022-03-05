Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112,539 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $52.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

