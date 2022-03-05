Zacks: Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

ENPH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.15. 2,512,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

