Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,155. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

