Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,155. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.