Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.94.

PH traded down $11.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.85. 1,027,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,127. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

