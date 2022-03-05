CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of PRTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.
CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarParts.com (PRTS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.