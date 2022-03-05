CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

