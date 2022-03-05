Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Short Interest Update

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.