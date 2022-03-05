7,545 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.