Bank of New Hampshire Has $931,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

