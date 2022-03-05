StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.74. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating ) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

