StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ JCS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

