StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James raised their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.