Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
HALL stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
