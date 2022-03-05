Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HALL stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

