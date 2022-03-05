Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

