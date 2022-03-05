Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 665 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $196,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.