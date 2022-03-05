Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

