Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,363. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

