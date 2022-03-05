Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

