Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,696,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.23. 922,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,773. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

