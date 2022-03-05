Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,190,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.