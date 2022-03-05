Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.
NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
