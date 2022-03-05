CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CRAI traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,190. CRA International has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Get CRA International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CRA International by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.