CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CRAI traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,190. CRA International has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
