Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

