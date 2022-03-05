Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PLYM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 232,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.