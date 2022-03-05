DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Newmont by 378.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 801,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmont by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,494,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,369,000 after acquiring an additional 546,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

