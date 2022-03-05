Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.65 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

