HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $265.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average is $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

