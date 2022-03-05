HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $214,000 Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $261.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $261.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.