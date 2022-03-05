DNB Asset Management AS Has $17 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275,776 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.40% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

