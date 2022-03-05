Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.